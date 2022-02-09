Facts

10:19 09.02.2022

Avtostrada completes drilling work on left-bank interchange at Darnytsky Bridge

2 min read
Avtostrada completes drilling work on left-bank interchange at Darnytsky Bridge

The bridge-building subdivision of Avtostrada group of companies continues work on the construction of the left-bank interchange of the Darnytsky Bridge in Kyiv; at present, the installation of bored piles has been completed at the facility and preparatory work has begun to install ramp structures.

The press service of the group reported on Tuesday that a total of 55 piles with a diameter of 1.5 meters were drilled and concreted. About 2,500 cubic meters of monolithic concrete was used. To carry out these works, powerful equipment was involved – Bauer BG 45 and BG 36drilling rigs.

In addition, a number of other works have been carried out. So, at object No. 8L (exit towards Bazhana Avenue), 12 grillages and 23 blocks of bulkhead were installed. Each such block weighs up to 14-15 tonnes. At present, joint grouting work is underway, and in the coming days another 80 blocks will be installed. About 1,200 cubic meters of monolithic concrete was used during the installation of the structure.

At object No. 5L (also part of the exit towards Bazhana Avenue), the pillar was concreted and half of the work on bulkhead was completed.

At object No. 6L, towards the Paton Bridge, the preparation of the foundation pit of pillar four has begun and preparations are underway for the installation of the grillage.

At objects No. 3L and No. 4L, concreting and reinforcement of support elements – grillages, pillar bodies, crossbars – is underway.

In addition, the metal structures of the decking are now being examined at the facility, in particular, the paintwork on the beams and the performance of swing bolt joints.

A total of 110 specialists of the Avtostrada bridge-building division are working at the facility, more than 50 units of specialized equipment are involved. Works are carried out around the clock.

The left-bank interchange of the Darnytsky Bridge will improve road communication between the banks of the Dnipro River and will relieve the traffic in Kyiv. Before work began in October 2021, the bridge stayed unfinished for about 10 years.

The Avtostrada group of companies is one of the leaders in the road construction industry and is part of the MS Capital holding. It carries out major repairs and construction of roads and bridges. It owns more than 2,500 units of specialized equipment and 5,500 full-time employees.

Tags: #bridge #avtostrada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:01 08.12.2021
Work & study: road construction students will be able to combine studying with work

Work & study: road construction students will be able to combine studying with work

16:26 03.12.2021
Maksym Shkil: Avtostrada's victory in the rating of honest taxpayers confirmed the principles on which the company's work has been based since the first days of its establishment

Maksym Shkil: Avtostrada's victory in the rating of honest taxpayers confirmed the principles on which the company's work has been based since the first days of its establishment

16:48 02.08.2019
Ukrainian demining teams find more than 30 mines at Stanytsia Luhanska bridge

Ukrainian demining teams find more than 30 mines at Stanytsia Luhanska bridge

17:07 29.07.2019
Zubko, Kuchma, representatives of central bodies, local authorities discuss project of restoring the bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

Zubko, Kuchma, representatives of central bodies, local authorities discuss project of restoring the bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

16:37 29.07.2019
Presidential repr: sanctions against companies involved in building Kerch Strait Bridge in occupied Crimea could be tightened

Presidential repr: sanctions against companies involved in building Kerch Strait Bridge in occupied Crimea could be tightened

17:15 24.07.2019
NABU investigating possible embezzlement during construction of 'Klitschko bridge,' quality of work

NABU investigating possible embezzlement during construction of 'Klitschko bridge,' quality of work

16:01 23.07.2019
Ukrainian TCG group in Minsk on July 31 intending to inform plans for Stanytsia Luhanska bridge repair

Ukrainian TCG group in Minsk on July 31 intending to inform plans for Stanytsia Luhanska bridge repair

17:49 08.07.2019
Zelensky says Ukraine ready to unilaterally rebuild bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

Zelensky says Ukraine ready to unilaterally rebuild bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

19:00 29.08.2018
Ukraine planning to sanction 19 companies over Crimean Bridge

Ukraine planning to sanction 19 companies over Crimean Bridge

15:31 11.05.2016
Zherebets river bridge connecting Donetsk and Luhansk region opens after reconstruction

Zherebets river bridge connecting Donetsk and Luhansk region opens after reconstruction

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ninth aircraft with ammunition arrives in Ukraine from USA

Kuleba: Russia trying to take revenge for loss of USSR in Cold War

Ukraine registers 38,257 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire near Pisky, no casualties - JFO HQ

Polish govt approves donation of military assistance to Kyiv by Warsaw

LATEST

Kuleba: Macron does not persuade Ukraine to implement Minsk agreements on Russian terms

Zelensky at meeting with Spanish FM: It is important that each EU state supports us in strengthening defense capability of army

Ninth aircraft with ammunition arrives in Ukraine from USA

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to visit Ukraine on Feb 9-11

Slovakia simplifies rules of entry for foreigners

Saakashvili accuses Georgian govt of corruption, shows photos of officials' homes in court

Commission to investigate case of shooting at Pivdenmash plant reveals facts of extra-statutory relations

Kuleba: Russia trying to take revenge for loss of USSR in Cold War

Diplomacy works and deters Russia's aggressive intentions – Kuleba

Situation around Ukraine in focus of US administration – Blinken

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD