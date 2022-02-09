Avtostrada completes drilling work on left-bank interchange at Darnytsky Bridge

The bridge-building subdivision of Avtostrada group of companies continues work on the construction of the left-bank interchange of the Darnytsky Bridge in Kyiv; at present, the installation of bored piles has been completed at the facility and preparatory work has begun to install ramp structures.

The press service of the group reported on Tuesday that a total of 55 piles with a diameter of 1.5 meters were drilled and concreted. About 2,500 cubic meters of monolithic concrete was used. To carry out these works, powerful equipment was involved – Bauer BG 45 and BG 36drilling rigs.

In addition, a number of other works have been carried out. So, at object No. 8L (exit towards Bazhana Avenue), 12 grillages and 23 blocks of bulkhead were installed. Each such block weighs up to 14-15 tonnes. At present, joint grouting work is underway, and in the coming days another 80 blocks will be installed. About 1,200 cubic meters of monolithic concrete was used during the installation of the structure.

At object No. 5L (also part of the exit towards Bazhana Avenue), the pillar was concreted and half of the work on bulkhead was completed.

At object No. 6L, towards the Paton Bridge, the preparation of the foundation pit of pillar four has begun and preparations are underway for the installation of the grillage.

At objects No. 3L and No. 4L, concreting and reinforcement of support elements – grillages, pillar bodies, crossbars – is underway.

In addition, the metal structures of the decking are now being examined at the facility, in particular, the paintwork on the beams and the performance of swing bolt joints.

A total of 110 specialists of the Avtostrada bridge-building division are working at the facility, more than 50 units of specialized equipment are involved. Works are carried out around the clock.

The left-bank interchange of the Darnytsky Bridge will improve road communication between the banks of the Dnipro River and will relieve the traffic in Kyiv. Before work began in October 2021, the bridge stayed unfinished for about 10 years.

The Avtostrada group of companies is one of the leaders in the road construction industry and is part of the MS Capital holding. It carries out major repairs and construction of roads and bridges. It owns more than 2,500 units of specialized equipment and 5,500 full-time employees.