Facts

16:07 10.08.2022

Blow inflicted on Kakhovsky bridge completely disables it – Pivden task force

Blow inflicted on Kakhovsky bridge completely disables it – Pivden task force

The operational command Pivden (South) reports on the failure of the bridge in the area of Kakhovska hydroelectric power station in the occupied part of Kherson region.

"Our fire control of transport and logistics routes in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson led to the consolidation of the status of the bridge in Kakhovska HPP area as unusable. The hit is neat, but effective," the operational command Pivden reported as of 11:00 on Wednesday.

As reported, the Ukrainian military on Monday night struck the Antonivsky and Kakhovsky bridges in the territory temporarily occupied by the invaders of Kherson region. The condition of Kakhovsky bridge after the strike was not reported.

