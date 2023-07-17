Facts

13:59 17.07.2023

SBU to reveal all details of 'cotton' on Crimean bridge after victory – Dehtiarenko

SBU to reveal all details of 'cotton' on Crimean bridge after victory – Dehtiarenko

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has pledged to reveal all the details of the organization of the "cotton" (a bang) on the Crimean bridge after the victory.

"The Security Service of Ukraine will definitely reveal all the details on the organization of the 'cotton' after our victory," SBU spokesman Artem Dehtiarenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

"In the meantime, we are watching with interest how one of the symbols of the Putin regime once again failed to withstand the military load," he said.

Dehtiarenko said that "in one of his interviews, SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk stated that the norms of international law, analysis of the operational situation and the traditions of warfare make it possible to cut the enemy's logistical routes. The Crimean bridge today is one of the transport corridors of military supplies for the Russian army."

On the night of Monday, as a result of explosions, automobile branches on the Crimean bridge were damaged, which led to a stop of traffic there.

