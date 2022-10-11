Facts

16:48 11.10.2022

Klitschko: It will take up to three weeks to make glass for pedestrian-bicycle bridge in Kyiv

1 min read
Klitschko: It will take up to three weeks to make glass for pedestrian-bicycle bridge in Kyiv

It will take up to three weeks to make glass for the elements of the pedestrian and bicycle bridge damaged by shelling on Volodymyrska Hill in Kyiv, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said.

"Today, on the pedestrian and bicycle bridge, specialists dismantled the glass elements damaged by the explosion of the Russian rocket. We order glass. It takes up to three weeks to make it," Klitschko wrote on Facebook.

In addition, the staff of Kyiv City Council examined the condition of the illumination of the railings of the structure, it will also be repaired.

As reported, on October 10, during the massive shelling of Ukraine by the Russian army, one of the missiles fell near the pedestrian and bicycle bridge on Volodymyrska Hill in Kyiv.

Tags: #kyiv #bridge

MORE ABOUT

15:07 10.10.2022
Five people killed, 51 wounded, 42 hospitalized after massive missile attack on Kyiv – mayor

Five people killed, 51 wounded, 42 hospitalized after massive missile attack on Kyiv – mayor

13:04 10.10.2022
Missile attacks on Kyiv kill five, wound 47 – State Emergency Service

Missile attacks on Kyiv kill five, wound 47 – State Emergency Service

10:48 10.10.2022
Five confirmed deaths as a result of Russia’s attack on Kyiv – National Police

Five confirmed deaths as a result of Russia’s attack on Kyiv – National Police

10:29 10.10.2022
Critical infrastructure hit in attacks on Kyiv – mayor

Critical infrastructure hit in attacks on Kyiv – mayor

13:56 26.09.2022
Klitschko: Kyiv joins Free Cities Pact

Klitschko: Kyiv joins Free Cities Pact

12:50 14.09.2022
European Commission President travels to Kyiv to discuss inclusion of Ukraine in European roaming zone, access to single market

European Commission President travels to Kyiv to discuss inclusion of Ukraine in European roaming zone, access to single market

10:34 14.09.2022
IMF considering return of its rep to Kyiv

IMF considering return of its rep to Kyiv

16:24 08.09.2022
Blinken arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit – Associated Press

Blinken arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit – Associated Press

12:39 01.09.2022
Danish FM arrives in Kyiv to show unwavering support for Ukrainian people

Danish FM arrives in Kyiv to show unwavering support for Ukrainian people

13:50 24.08.2022
Portuguese FM arrives in Kyiv with working visit

Portuguese FM arrives in Kyiv with working visit

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky asks heads of G-7 countries to supply medium- and long-range air defense and missile defense systems

Zelensky calls on G7 countries for symmetrical response to Russia's actions

Energoatom reports on kidnapping of deputy director of ZNPP by occupiers

Energy facility in Lviv region reportedly struck – regional governor

Most countries to be extremely vulnerable, unprotected if Russian vision of future prevails – Ukrain's permanent rep to UN

LATEST

Zelensky asks heads of G-7 countries to supply medium- and long-range air defense and missile defense systems

Zelensky calls on G7 countries for symmetrical response to Russia's actions

Russia continues to move Iranian drones to Belarus – intelligence

Energoatom reports on kidnapping of deputy director of ZNPP by occupiers

Invaders damage diplomatic institutions of foreign states in Kyiv during shelling on Oct 10 – MFA

AFU shoot down 43 enemy missiles of various types on Oct 10, 12 cruise missiles on Tues morning

Energy facility in Lviv region reportedly struck – regional governor

Most countries to be extremely vulnerable, unprotected if Russian vision of future prevails – Ukrain's permanent rep to UN

Invaders attacks Ladyzhyn TPP with kamikaze drones in Vinnytsia region – regional governor Borzov

OSCE Troika, OSCE PA leadership condemn Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian centers – statement

AD
AD
AD
AD