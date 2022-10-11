Klitschko: It will take up to three weeks to make glass for pedestrian-bicycle bridge in Kyiv

It will take up to three weeks to make glass for the elements of the pedestrian and bicycle bridge damaged by shelling on Volodymyrska Hill in Kyiv, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said.

"Today, on the pedestrian and bicycle bridge, specialists dismantled the glass elements damaged by the explosion of the Russian rocket. We order glass. It takes up to three weeks to make it," Klitschko wrote on Facebook.

In addition, the staff of Kyiv City Council examined the condition of the illumination of the railings of the structure, it will also be repaired.

As reported, on October 10, during the massive shelling of Ukraine by the Russian army, one of the missiles fell near the pedestrian and bicycle bridge on Volodymyrska Hill in Kyiv.