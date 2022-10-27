In investigation of explosion on Crimean bridge, Russians are far off mark – SBU acting head

Acting Head of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Maliuk says that in investigating the incident with the Crimean bridge, the Russian investigation is demonstrating its lack of professionalism.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering a question of whether the SBU has anything to do with the 'cotton' [explosions at Russian facilities] and 'self-liquidation' of collaborators in the occupied territories, the service's acting head said: "It's just that we, Ukrainians, love cotton very much... Even in my office it is in a vase. But are we to blame that Russians do not know how to handle it correctly?"

According to Maliuk, the Russian side is demonstrating its lack of professionalism in investigating the incident on the Crimean bridge. "I am talking about the pseudo-investigation that they are conducting regarding the incident on the Crimean bridge. In their 'investigation' they came to the conclusion that my colleague in the security department Kyrylo Budanov and the Main Intelligence Agency of the Defense Ministry as a whole were allegedly involved in the blowing up of the bridge. I assure you that this is not so. We understand that Russians are generally far off the mark," the SBU head of the said.

Maliuk said: " In the temporarily occupied territories here and there something explodes. Some people drink poor quality coffee, some use low-quality fuel. It is clear that some processes are taking place. And on the Crimean bridge, probably, the wrong fuel fueled some truck, and have what they have."

The SBU acting head also said he could not yet reveal the cards and tell how such incidents occur and who is behind it, since this could endanger caring patriots. "Everything has its time – after the victory we will talk in detail," he said.