Facts

19:40 03.02.2023

Kyiv receives about UAH 20 mln from Grand Paris metropolitan for completion of pedestrian bridge to Obolonsky Island

2 min read
Kyiv has received about UAH 20 million from the metropolitan of Grand Paris to complete the construction of a pedestrian bridge to Obolonsky Island, the press service of the Obolonsky District State Administration has reported in response to an information request from Interfax-Ukraine.

"According to the information available in the Obolonsky District State Administration, the metropolitan of Grand Paris has provided UAH 19.496 million as sponsorship to continue the project to build a pedestrian bridge between the Obolonska embankment and Obolonsky Island, carried out using non-budgetary funds," First Deputy Chairman of the District State Administration Oleksandr Tsybulschak said.

The official added that at the next session of the Kyiv City Council, the issue of amending the Program for Economic and Social Development of Kyiv and the budget of Kyiv in terms of the implementation of the above works will be considered.

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced targeted assistance from the metropolitan of Grand Paris to complete the construction of this facility.

The pedestrian bridge to Obolonsky Island has been built since 2020 at the expense of patrons. According to the project, the bridge will rest on four pillars, two of which are located in the strait. The width of the pedestrian facility is 4 m, the length is 164 m.

As reported, by the beginning of 2023, three bridge pillars have already been installed and materials have been purchased. Using the funds provided by the metropolitan of Grand Paris, the installation of the fourth pillar of the bridge will be completed, auxiliary and partially running structures, and metal structures will be purchased.

Tags: #kyiv #bridge

