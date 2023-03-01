Romania going to build pontoon bridge across Prut to increase grain supplies from Ukraine

The Romanian government, in cooperation with the Moldovan authorities, will build a pontoon bridge across the Prut border river in order to improve the transportation of goods from Ukraine, mainly grain, according to the website of the Polish publication Gospodarka Morska, citing State Secretary of the Romanian Ministry of Transport Irinel Scriosteanu.

According to the Romanian official, a new pontoon crossing will be built on the site where, until 1944, there was a bridge between the village of Bumbata (Romania) and the city of Leova (Moldova), destroyed later by the troops of the Soviet Red Army.

Scriosteanu specified that the pontoon bridge would be used for both cars and trucks.

"In recent months, the governments of Romania and Moldova have announced a number of logistics projects to improve the transport of goods from Ukraine, especially grain. Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Romanian port of Constanta is essential for shipping grain from this country through the Black Sea," the Polish edition concluded.