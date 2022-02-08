Macron: Minsk accords are only way to move towards sustainable peace

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that the Minsk Agreements are the only way to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine and come to sustainable peace.

"I discussed these issues with President Putin yesterday, and he confirmed his intention to continue implementing the Minsk Agreements. I also have heard from you today that you are ready to implement these agreements too. It seems to me that today this is the only way that will allow us to move towards sustainable peace," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Macron added that the Minsk Agreements act as a tool to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

He stressed that all parties must fulfill their obligations under the agreement.