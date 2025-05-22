Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:38 22.05.2025

Macron prior to his visit to China: We have common goal - ‘lasting and stable peace’ in Ukraine

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/EmmanuelMacron

On the eve of his visit to Southeast Asia, French President Emmanuel Macron held a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, after which, in particular, he stated that France and China have a common goal: "a lasting and stable peace" in Ukraine.

"In our response to Russia's war in Ukraine, we have a common goal: a lasting, stable peace. The first step is an immediate and unconditional ceasefire," he wrote on the social network X on Thursday.

