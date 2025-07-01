Interfax-Ukraine
20:19 01.07.2025

Macron holds phone talk with Putin, discusses the war in Ukraine and Middle East – media

French President Emmanuel Macron has held a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin that lasted more than two hours, BFMTV reported on Tuesday.

According to the information, the Elysee Palace announced in its press release that Vladimir Putin held talks with Emmanuel Macron.

"The leaders of the two countries discussed the war in Ukraine and the issue of the Iranian nuclear program," the document says.

According to the Elysee Palace, this is the first conversation in more than three years since the start of the invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Kremlin, Putin told Macron in a conversation that the war in Ukraine "is a consequence of Western policy" and that possible agreements on a peaceful settlement "must be based on new territorial realities."

Tags: #putin #macron

