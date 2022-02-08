Facts

10:37 08.02.2022

Ukraine registers 34,353 new COVID-19 cases over day, 15,193 recovered, 255 died – ministry

As of Tuesday morning, some 34,353 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine, some 15,193 people recovered, some 255 people died, the Health Ministry of Ukraine press service has said

"During the day of February 7 in Ukraine: 34,353 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease were recorded (including 3,095 children, 955 health workers); while 63,919 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. Some 19,526 people received the first dose, the second dose by 28,877 people, some 543 people received an additional dose, a booster dose by 14,973 people. Over the past day: 2,168 people were hospitalized; some 255 people died; and 15,193 people recovered," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

For the entire period of the pandemic in Ukraine: some 4.342 million people infected; some 3.696 million people recovered; and 101,647 people died.

