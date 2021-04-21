Facts

13:59 21.04.2021

Shmyhal asks Ukrainians to stay at home during May holidays, Easter

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has urged Ukrainians to stay at home during the May holidays and Easter, as large crowds could lead to a new wave of coronavirus.

"We can say that the situation in Ukraine is stabilizing, not only in terms of the number of cases, but also in terms of the load on the medical system. But the fact that we are withdrawing from the next wave does not mean that the coronavirus has disappeared," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

The prime minister noted that the improvement of the situation does not mean a return to mass "celebrations".

In particular, Shmyhal urged to observe special prudence and conscientiousness during the May holidays and Easter.

"These days, we urge people to stay at home," he added.

The prime minister noted that on Friday the issue of holding Easter holidays in compliance with anti-epidemiological measures will be discussed with the Council of Churches.

"Crowds of people can lead to a new wave of coronavirus," the head of the Cabinet of Ministers stressed.

