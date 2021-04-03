Some 2,053 new patients with coronavirus, 50 people died in Kyiv in 24 hours – city mayor

Over the past day, 2,053 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the city of Kyiv, 50 patients have died, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"The number of patients with coronavirus and those hospitalized is rapidly increasing in Kyiv. Some 2,053 infected people were found in the city over the past day. A total of 50 people died. In total, during the pandemic in Kyiv 3,545 deaths from the virus have been recorded. Some 166,658 confirmed cases are in the city today," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Some 1,069 women aged 18 to 99 years and 75 girls from seven months to 17 years contracted the virus, as well as 841 men aged 18 to 88 years and 68 boys from 2 months to 17 years.

Last day, 240 patients with coronavirus were hospitalized in the Kyiv's hospitals, as well as 394 patients with suspected COVID-19 and pneumonia. That is, a total of 634 people were admitted to hospitals of medical institutions during the past 24 hours.

Some 696 people recovered in the past 24 hours in Kyiv. In total, 107,484 residents of Kyiv have recovered the coronavirus.

Most cases of the disease were found in Darnitsa district (812 cases), Desniansky district (384) and Holosiyivsky district (195).