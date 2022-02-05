U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Kvien urges SAPO election panel to stop listening to corrupt interests

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. Kristina Kvien called on members of the competition committee to elect the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) to stop listening to corrupt interests that are trying to stop the process.

"I would like to encourage the members of the Commission to get together and do their job... They are important members of the judiciary, many of them are important members of the judiciary here. To be honest, in my opinion, it's about reputation. They have to do what they themselves said they would do, it was they who created the process. They have gone through the process, now they must complete the process. Stop listening to the corrupt interests, stop listening to corrupt individuals who are trying to stop the process, and just see it through," Kvien said on the air of Freedom of Speech by Savik Shuster program on Friday.

She admitted that members of the commission are influenced by vested interests that do not want an anti-corruption prosecutor to be appointed.

"I believe that all those who are corrupt do not want someone on the spot who can help investigate the activities of the officially corrupt. Therefore, I believe that now this commission is under a lot of pressure, and the members of the commission simply do not fulfill their work," Kvien said.