20:30 28.01.2022

Ukraine ready to create defense alliances with other countries – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on other countries to initiate defense cooperation in formats alternative to NATO.

"I do not want to talk about NATO in every answer, but we do not hear about other security alliances. If certain states are ready to offer Ukraine an alliance for security, defense or in some other format, in providing real, powerful assistance, in any very difficult moment, then we are ready for such agreements," Zelensky said at a briefing with representatives of foreign media on Friday.

He said these issues are being worked out and they are very important.

At the same time, the president said that if there is a war, the army of no country will defend Ukraine, but this does not mean that this war will not affect NATO member countries. "This is very scary for NATO, because if Ukraine is taken into NATO, then if something happens later, it will need to be defended. And these are very serious challenges for NATO... But if there is a full-scale war, which we are talking about now, and it starts, then it will be on the borders of some NATO countries. It will definitely be. And there may be provocations, because some of these countries were once also republics of the Soviet Union," Zelensky said.

