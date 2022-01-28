Facts

20:07 28.01.2022

Another plane with 81 tonnes of ammunition from USA arrived in Ukraine

The fourth aircraft delivered a batch of ammunition to Ukraine as part of military-technical assistance from the United States, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"This time, the fourth bird delivered 81 tonnes of ammunition of various calibers to Ukraine. Next week we are waiting next US planes with military-technical assistance to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities," Reznikov said on Twitter on Friday evening.

Tags: #usa #department #ukraine
