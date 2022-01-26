Additional defense support to Ukraine provided by USA, UK, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Czech Republic

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has thanked the United States, Great Britain, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and the Czech Republic for providing additional "defense support" for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Despite the fact that our state is not a member of NATO, and Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty does not apply to Ukraine, we are grateful to the United States, Great Britain, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, the Czech Republic and other NATO members for providing additional defense and security support to our Armed Forces," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Wednesday.

The minister noted that this support makes Ukraine's negotiating position much stronger.

"This force is necessary precisely so that it does not have to be used," Kuleba stressed.

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine drew attention to the fact that each partner can help Ukraine in its own way.

"Someone by its readiness for the coordinated imposition of sanctions against Russia. Someone is strengthening the Ukrainian army with weapons and military equipment. Someone is strengthening cybersecurity. Someone helps us to keep the financial and economic system calm and stable. We are grateful for the support of our partners at this time of challenges, but it will be in vain if we, Ukrainians, do not do the same," Kuleba said.