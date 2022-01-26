Facts

13:16 26.01.2022

Additional defense support to Ukraine provided by USA, UK, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Czech Republic

2 min read
Additional defense support to Ukraine provided by USA, UK, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Czech Republic

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has thanked the United States, Great Britain, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and the Czech Republic for providing additional "defense support" for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Despite the fact that our state is not a member of NATO, and Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty does not apply to Ukraine, we are grateful to the United States, Great Britain, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, the Czech Republic and other NATO members for providing additional defense and security support to our Armed Forces," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Wednesday.

The minister noted that this support makes Ukraine's negotiating position much stronger.

"This force is necessary precisely so that it does not have to be used," Kuleba stressed.

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine drew attention to the fact that each partner can help Ukraine in its own way.

"Someone by its readiness for the coordinated imposition of sanctions against Russia. Someone is strengthening the Ukrainian army with weapons and military equipment. Someone is strengthening cybersecurity. Someone helps us to keep the financial and economic system calm and stable. We are grateful for the support of our partners at this time of challenges, but it will be in vain if we, Ukrainians, do not do the same," Kuleba said.

Tags: #defense #support
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:37 15.01.2022
Germany's providing weapons to Ukraine needs to be viewed due to new threats - Ambassador Melnyk

Germany's providing weapons to Ukraine needs to be viewed due to new threats - Ambassador Melnyk

14:54 07.01.2022
Defense Intelligence Agency tells how it will form territorial defense units

Defense Intelligence Agency tells how it will form territorial defense units

16:22 01.01.2022
Law on foundations of national resistance enters into force in Ukraine

Law on foundations of national resistance enters into force in Ukraine

17:02 27.12.2021
Territorial defense headquarters being established in Kyiv

Territorial defense headquarters being established in Kyiv

16:45 16.10.2021
Ukraine's defense plan approves by NSDC is classified, it to be implemented in case of war – Danilov

Ukraine's defense plan approves by NSDC is classified, it to be implemented in case of war – Danilov

13:42 16.10.2021
NSDC approves Defense Plan of Ukraine – Danilov

NSDC approves Defense Plan of Ukraine – Danilov

13:56 18.09.2021
Zelensky approves Ukraine's Strategic Defense Bulletin

Zelensky approves Ukraine's Strategic Defense Bulletin

14:09 09.09.2021
Kuleba: We intend to work to ensure United States further supports strengthening of Ukrainian defense capability

Kuleba: We intend to work to ensure United States further supports strengthening of Ukrainian defense capability

10:00 02.09.2021
United States to provide Ukraine with $463 mln to support democracy, human rights

United States to provide Ukraine with $463 mln to support democracy, human rights

18:41 01.09.2021
U.S.-Ukrainian Defense Partnership Agreement contains specific arrangements – Zavytnevych

U.S.-Ukrainian Defense Partnership Agreement contains specific arrangements – Zavytnevych

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Blinken: USA say they believe NATO's 'open door' policy is correct

Blinken: USA hands over to Moscow both evaluation of Russian security proposals, US ideas, concerns

Blinken expects to speak with Lavrov in coming days to discuss next steps of talks

USA ready for talks with Russia in case of de-escalation of situation around Ukraine, Moscow's readiness for serious dialogue – Blinken

USA has no idea what Russia decides on Ukraine, but fears attack on Ukraine until mid-Feb – U.S. Under Secretary of State

LATEST

No options for sanctions against Russia excluded

European Parliament delegation to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 30

Blinken: USA say they believe NATO's 'open door' policy is correct

Blinken: USA hands over to Moscow both evaluation of Russian security proposals, US ideas, concerns

Blinken expects to speak with Lavrov in coming days to discuss next steps of talks

USA ready for talks with Russia in case of de-escalation of situation around Ukraine, Moscow's readiness for serious dialogue – Blinken

U.S. Ambassador Sullivan hands over written response to Russian proposals on security guarantees - Russian Foreign Ministry

Ukrainians' commitment to democracy, their willingness to be in NATO have to be supported – US Under Secretary of State

USA has no idea what Russia decides on Ukraine, but fears attack on Ukraine until mid-Feb – U.S. Under Secretary of State

Germany to supply 5,000 helmets to Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD