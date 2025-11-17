Results of pilot project in defense: 370 new ammunition samples, incl 250 for drones

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal

The share of mortar and artillery rounds in full configuration, which are manufactured in Ukraine, on the battlefield has increased by 50%, some 76 new manufacturers have joined the implementation of state contracts for the production of ammunition, 370 new samples can be launched into production, 250 of which are for drones.

Such data was published by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal following the implementation of the next stage of the Defense Ministry's pilot project on the production, procurement and supply of ammunition.

"The project initially concerned ammunition for UAVs, and then was extended to all types of shells. This is about broad deregulation – removing bureaucratic barriers and simplifying licensing procedures so that there are more manufacturers and production is scaled up," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel on Monday.

According to him, as a result of the next stage of the Defense Ministry's pilot project, some 76 new manufacturers have already joined the implementation of state contracts, there are 370 new samples of ammunition, 250 of which are for drones. "Competition has increased, the range of products has expanded, and the capabilities of Ukrainian gunsmiths have increased," the minister said.

"The most important results are those we see on the battlefield. The share of mortar and artillery rounds in full sets manufactured in Ukraine has increased by 50%. This indicates the successful establishment of closed production cycles," Shmyhal said.