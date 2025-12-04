Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:01 04.12.2025

Germany announces EUR 100 mln to Energy Support Fund, increasing its contribution to EUR 550 mln

2 min read
Germany announces EUR 100 mln to Energy Support Fund, increasing its contribution to EUR 550 mln

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWE) through the German development bank KfW will provide an additional EUR 100 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, the Ministry of Energy reported.

According to a message posted on the Telegram app, Germany's total contribution to the Fund will reach EUR 550 million by the end of 2025, making it the Fund's largest donor.

Federal Minister Katherina Reichesaid said in the message that Ukrainian energy has become another front line and that Germany will not leave Ukrainians alone with this problem.

"Our additional EUR 100 million contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund is a clear answer: we will not abandon the Ukrainian people. Protecting energy supplies means protecting people — that's the whole point," she said.

Roman Andarak, Ukraine's deputy energy minister, clarified that these funds will enable energy companies to quickly purchase the necessary equipment to restore damaged facilities.

At an Energy Support Fund coordination meeting organized by the Energy Community Secretariat, Andarak reported that the ministry had received a record number of urgent applications from energy companies over the past two months.

"To ensure the stable operation of the energy system and the most efficient use of resources, strict prioritization is applied, which allows us to support the most critical facilities and reduce the risk of mass outages," explained the Deputy Minister.

The Ministry of Energy specified that, since February 2022, partners' total commitments to contribute to Ukraine Energy Support Fund amount to more than EUR 1.75 billion.

Tags: #support #energy #germany

