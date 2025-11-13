Some partners announce new defense and energy packages – FM Sybiha after G7

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/andrij.sybiha

In addition to Canada and the United Kingdom, several other partners have announced new defense and energy packages to support Ukraine, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said following the G7 ministerial meeting in Niagara, Ontario.

On his Facebook page, Sybiha wrote that the visit to Canada was productive and that "this day brought important results." In particular, Canada announced a new package of sanctions against Russia: an additional 100 tankers of the Russian fleet are subject to sanctions, 13 individuals and 11 companies, including drone manufacturers and developers, as well as several Russian enterprises involved in LNG. For the first time, Canada also imposed sanctions on companies that support Russia’s cyber infrastructure used in its hybrid strategies against Ukraine.

The United Kingdom also announced a new winter energy resilience support package for Ukraine in the amount of 13 million pounds, which will go, in particular, to the restoration of energy equipment. London also announced its intention to introduce a phased ban on maritime services for Russian LNG in continuation of the recent sanctions against Rosneft and LUKOIL.

"Some other partner countries have announced new defense and energy packages, the details of which I cannot disclose yet – but they are very timely. We thank our allies for their unwavering support," the minister wrote.

He also noted that following the meeting, the G7 ministers adopted "a strong statement that supports the Ukrainian vision of the path to a just peace, defines the next steps to support our defense capabilities and pressure on the Russian Federation, including the use of frozen assets."

In addition, Sybiha held a separate ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the G7 in the format of Ukraine-EU-France-Germany-Italy.

The Foreign Minister stressed that it was important for him to inform partners from the Group of Seven and the European Union about the response to recent investigations by anti-corruption bodies, "a clear response from the President of Ukraine and the government, the removal of officials, the initiation of sanctions."

"He confirmed Ukraine’s commitment to the fight against corruption and noted that such investigations and the response to them are a marker of transparency and democracy," the minister said.

According to Sybiha, the partners assured of further support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russian aggression, the preparation of new solutions to strengthen our defense capabilities, in particular through the PURL and SAFE instruments, and increased pressure on the aggressor.

Separately, he noted that he had the opportunity to discuss the path to a just and comprehensive peace with colleagues from outside the Euro-Atlantic space - from Brazil, India, Japan, and Saudi Arabia.

"I also had brief conversations with the foreign ministers of France, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, and South Africa. We are synchronizing our vision with the G7, G20, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America," the minister added.