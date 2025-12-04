Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) Psychosocial Support Centre opened in Chernivtsi.

"The Centre will provide a safe and welcoming environment where adults and children can access quality psychosocial support. It will host activities aimed at strengthening mental health, preventing mental health conditions, and promoting the well-being of individuals and families," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society said on Facebook on Thursday.

The Centre’s program includes creative workshops, family activities, psychoeducation sessions and other events aimed at helping people better understand their reactions and manage stress.

The Centre also has a psychologist’s office offering free consultations.

The Psychosocial Support Centre was established with the support of the Danish Red Cross.