Sweden expresses solidarity with Ukraine over recent cyberattack, urges to find out who is behind it – FM

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde announced Stockholm's solidarity with Kyiv due to a cyberattack against Ukrainian government departments on Friday.

Ahead of the meeting at the level of EU Foreign Ministers in Brest Linde said Sweden officials are in full solidarity with the government of Ukraine on what happened this morning regarding this cyberattack. Sweden officials still do not know who is behind this attack as no one claimed responsibility for it.

"That is exactly one of the things that we have warned for and are afraid of, that kind of hybrid or cyberattacks," she said.

However, commenting on the hacker attack on the power structures of Ukraine, Linde stated the need for a firm unified position regarding Russia's actions.

"We have to be very firm in our messages to Russia, that if there are attacks against Ukraine, we will be very harsh and very strong and robust in our response," she said.