Facts

11:59 14.01.2022

Sweden expresses solidarity with Ukraine over recent cyberattack, urges to find out who is behind it – FM

1 min read
Sweden expresses solidarity with Ukraine over recent cyberattack, urges to find out who is behind it – FM

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde announced Stockholm's solidarity with Kyiv due to a cyberattack against Ukrainian government departments on Friday.

Ahead of the meeting at the level of EU Foreign Ministers in Brest Linde said Sweden officials are in full solidarity with the government of Ukraine on what happened this morning regarding this cyberattack. Sweden officials still do not know who is behind this attack as no one claimed responsibility for it.

"That is exactly one of the things that we have warned for and are afraid of, that kind of hybrid or cyberattacks," she said.

However, commenting on the hacker attack on the power structures of Ukraine, Linde stated the need for a firm unified position regarding Russia's actions.

"We have to be very firm in our messages to Russia, that if there are attacks against Ukraine, we will be very harsh and very strong and robust in our response," she said.

Tags: #cyberattacks #sweden #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:12 14.01.2022
Hackers' use of Polish in attack on Ukrainian sites attempt to destabilize Polish-Ukrainian relations – Polish Foreign Ministry

Hackers' use of Polish in attack on Ukrainian sites attempt to destabilize Polish-Ukrainian relations – Polish Foreign Ministry

15:21 14.01.2022
Zelensky: Kyiv, Baku will work on creation of transport corridor, possibly within GUAM

Zelensky: Kyiv, Baku will work on creation of transport corridor, possibly within GUAM

15:15 14.01.2022
Trade turnover between Ukraine, Azerbaijan reaches $1 bln – Zelensky

Trade turnover between Ukraine, Azerbaijan reaches $1 bln – Zelensky

14:31 14.01.2022
Ukraine and Azerbaijan sign six bilateral documents

Ukraine and Azerbaijan sign six bilateral documents

13:11 14.01.2022
Ukrainian eurobond quotes collapse due to more belligerent statements by Russia

Ukrainian eurobond quotes collapse due to more belligerent statements by Russia

12:57 14.01.2022
Russian special services preparing provocations against military personnel of Russian Armed Forces in order to blame Ukraine for this

Russian special services preparing provocations against military personnel of Russian Armed Forces in order to blame Ukraine for this

11:20 14.01.2022
EU condemns cyberattack against Ukraine, but doesn't know its perpetrators – Borrell

EU condemns cyberattack against Ukraine, but doesn't know its perpetrators – Borrell

09:43 14.01.2022
Ukraine sees hacker attack on govt websites at night

Ukraine sees hacker attack on govt websites at night

11:07 13.01.2022
Ukraine registers 10,202 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 10,202 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

09:44 12.01.2022
Ukraine reports 7,117 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 7,117 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Pechersky District Court of Kyiv sets session on pretrial restrictions for Poroshenko at 11.00 on Jan 17 – SBI

Ukraine and Azerbaijan sign six bilateral documents

Russian special services preparing provocations against military personnel of Russian Armed Forces in order to blame Ukraine for this

Full text of court ruling on seizure of Poroshenko's property to be disclosed on Jan 19 – attorney

Ukrainians' data safe - Minister Fedorov in connection with hacker attack

LATEST

Pechersky District Court of Kyiv sets session on pretrial restrictions for Poroshenko at 11.00 on Jan 17 – SBI

Full text of court ruling on seizure of Poroshenko's property to be disclosed on Jan 19 – attorney

Ukrainians' data safe - Minister Fedorov in connection with hacker attack

SBI, State Special Communications Service investigate circumstances of hacker attack on government websites

International Affairs Committee of European Parliament to hold special meeting on Ukrainian issue on Jan 17 - Poroshenko

Stable connection established with Sich-2-30 satellite, all on-board systems operate normally - Zelensky

SpaceX rocket launched into orbit with 105 satellites, incl. Ukrainian Sich

SBI detains ex-MP of Petro Poroshenko Bloc Nemyrovsky for fraud

Poland to make every effort to extend OSCE SMM mandat in Ukraine

Kuleba: OSCE voices consolidated intl support for Ukraine in context of Russia's aggression

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD