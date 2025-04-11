British Defense Minister announces GBP 350 mln package to support Ukrainian frontline fighters

British Defense Minister John Healy has announced a GBP 350 million ($459 million) package to increase support for Ukrainian frontline fighters.

Today he announced the allocation of GBP 350 million to support Ukrainian frontline fighters during a speech at the opening of the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (the Ramstein format) in Brussels on Thursday.

According to the minister, the package includes radar systems, anti-tank mines and hundreds of thousands of drones, as well as funding for the maintenance and repair of military equipment.

He noted that, in total, the UK will spend GBP 4.5 million ($580 million) on military support for Ukraine this year, which is the highest level of spending in history.

This additional support today will strengthen Ukrainian troops in close combat, strengthen our industrial ties with Ukraine and boost British business, he noted.

Earlier, the media reported that the UK and Norway will jointly finance a new military aid package to Ukraine worth $580 million (GBP 450 million), which involves the mass delivery of drones to the front.