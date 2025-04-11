Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

14:02 11.04.2025

Mathernová does not believe in EU 'red lines' regarding minerals agreement between Ukraine, USA

2 min read
Mathernová does not believe in EU 'red lines' regarding minerals agreement between Ukraine, USA

Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarína Mathernová, does not believe that the EU has "red lines" regarding the potential agreement with the United States on minerals, as only Ukraine can set them.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday, answering questions about what the "red lines" are for the EU and Ukraine's European integration in the potential agreement with the United States on mineral resources, Mathernová said that she does not believe that the European Union has "red lines."

The ambassador emphasized that only the Ukrainian government could set "red lines," and therefore, she did not believe there were any "red lines" from the EU side. However, she noted that they were, of course, discussing the agreement with the Ukrainian authorities.

Speaking about the realism of the EU's plans to transfer 2 million artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of the year, Mathernová noted "optimism" in achieving this goal.

The ambassador said that active discussions with member states regarding shells were ongoing. She noted that the EU High Representative had been very optimistic about achieving the goal. She added that while the work was still in progress, the outlook appeared more optimistic than it had been a few weeks earlier.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna reported that technical consultations on the minerals agreement with the United States with the participation of teams from the Ministries of Justice and Economy of Ukraine will be held on Friday, April 11, in Washington.

Tags: #mathernová

MORE ABOUT

16:07 11.04.2025
EU to provide with EUR 1 bln in grants to Ukraine for defense industry under Danish Model – EU Ambassador

EU to provide with EUR 1 bln in grants to Ukraine for defense industry under Danish Model – EU Ambassador

14:31 11.04.2025
Discussions during the EU-Ukraine Association Council were very good, and more support is coming - Mathernová

Discussions during the EU-Ukraine Association Council were very good, and more support is coming - Mathernová

13:40 11.04.2025
EU Ambassador: We adhere to plan to open all negotiation clusters with Ukraine this year

EU Ambassador: We adhere to plan to open all negotiation clusters with Ukraine this year

19:25 01.04.2025
Mathernová notes importance of involving civil society in negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to EU

Mathernová notes importance of involving civil society in negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to EU

20:16 21.02.2025
Ukraine's future in Europe is necessary to repel Russian aggression – EU Ambassador Mathernová

Ukraine's future in Europe is necessary to repel Russian aggression – EU Ambassador Mathernová

20:17 19.02.2025
EU is confident where Ukraine will use aid – Mathernová

EU is confident where Ukraine will use aid – Mathernová

13:50 19.09.2024
Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Mathernová: There is definitely a commitment from the EU to continue its major support of Ukraine

Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Mathernová: There is definitely a commitment from the EU to continue its major support of Ukraine

13:41 19.09.2024
EU Ambassador: I think now many people realize that next six months could be decisive

EU Ambassador: I think now many people realize that next six months could be decisive

12:15 19.09.2024
EU Ambassador: I think we to provide lion's share of promised $50 bln from frozen Russian assets

EU Ambassador: I think we to provide lion's share of promised $50 bln from frozen Russian assets

11:46 19.09.2024
EU Ambassador believes that current winter in Ukraine to be harder than last one, talks about aid to Ukrainian energy sector

EU Ambassador believes that current winter in Ukraine to be harder than last one, talks about aid to Ukrainian energy sector

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

Pistorius: Given Russia's ongoing aggression, peace in Ukraine appears unattainable in near future

British Defense Minister announces GBP 350 mln package to support Ukrainian frontline fighters

LATEST

CRH risks losing EUR 100 mln in Ukrainian assets following court's revocation of antitrust clearance for Dyckerhoff deal

Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

UNHCR to continue support for Ukrainians with damaged or destroyed homes – ministry

Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Special Operations Forces capture 14 russians in Kursk region

Norway to help arm AFU brigades with modern weapons and armored vehicles - Umerov following meeting with counterpart

Air Force and Air Defense shoot down 2,500 cruise missiles, almost 100 ballistic missiles, 17,500 attack UAVs since 2022 – Ihnat

PM: Ukraine to intensify talks on Association Agreement with EU in coming weeks

EU to allocate over EUR 23 bln in aid to Ukraine this year – Kallas

Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

AD
AD