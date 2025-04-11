Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:02 11.04.2025

Pistorius: Given Russia's ongoing aggression, peace in Ukraine appears unattainable in near future

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius assured of continued military support for Ukraine and emphasized that Russia is not ready for peace.

At NATO headquarters in Brussels, for the first time, a meeting of the Contact Group on the Defence of Ukraine (the Ramstein format) was held under joint German-British leadership, chaired by British Defence Secretary John Healey and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

"Given Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine, we must acknowledge that peace in Ukraine appears to be unattainable in the near future," Pistorius said at a press conference after the meeting.

According to the minister, "we guarantee that Ukraine will continue to benefit from our joint military support."

"Russia must understand that Ukraine is capable of continuing the fight, and we will support it," Pistorius noted.

