EU condemns cyberattack against Ukraine, but doesn't know its perpetrators – Borrell

on Friday, Head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell condemned the cyberattack against Ukrainian government departments.

Bloomberg quoted Borrell's words condemning the cyber attack on Ukraine.

At the same time, according to him, at the moment there is no information who is behind the cyberattack.

Borrell also said that the EU is providing technical assistance to Ukraine in connection with the incident.

Earlier it became known that in Ukraine on the night of January 14 there was a global hacker attack on government websites. Official information on this matter appeared on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Education and Science.

The websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Emergency Service, and the Cabinet of Ministers also did not work.