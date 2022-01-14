Facts

11:20 14.01.2022

EU condemns cyberattack against Ukraine, but doesn't know its perpetrators – Borrell

1 min read
EU condemns cyberattack against Ukraine, but doesn't know its perpetrators – Borrell

on Friday, Head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell condemned the cyberattack against Ukrainian government departments.

Bloomberg quoted Borrell's words condemning the cyber attack on Ukraine.

At the same time, according to him, at the moment there is no information who is behind the cyberattack.

Borrell also said that the EU is providing technical assistance to Ukraine in connection with the incident.

Earlier it became known that in Ukraine on the night of January 14 there was a global hacker attack on government websites. Official information on this matter appeared on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Education and Science.

The websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Emergency Service, and the Cabinet of Ministers also did not work.

Tags: #eu #cyberattacks #ukraine #borrell
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:57 14.01.2022
International Affairs Committee of European Parliament to hold special meeting on Ukrainian issue on Jan 17 - Poroshenko

International Affairs Committee of European Parliament to hold special meeting on Ukrainian issue on Jan 17 - Poroshenko

09:43 14.01.2022
Ukraine sees hacker attack on govt websites at night

Ukraine sees hacker attack on govt websites at night

14:55 13.01.2022
Borrell hopes for speedy decision on EU's training for Ukrainian army commanders

Borrell hopes for speedy decision on EU's training for Ukrainian army commanders

11:07 13.01.2022
Ukraine registers 10,202 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 10,202 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

09:44 12.01.2022
Ukraine reports 7,117 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 7,117 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

15:57 11.01.2022
Russia's attack on Ukraine to be verdict for NATO – Yermak

Russia's attack on Ukraine to be verdict for NATO – Yermak

14:24 11.01.2022
Ukraine's energy system has necessary resources to ensure growth of electricity consumption – Energy Minister

Ukraine's energy system has necessary resources to ensure growth of electricity consumption – Energy Minister

12:20 11.01.2022
Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate plans to inspect spent nuclear fuel storage in Jan – regulator head

Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate plans to inspect spent nuclear fuel storage in Jan – regulator head

09:44 11.01.2022
USA approves additional $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – media

USA approves additional $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – media

19:06 10.01.2022
Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainians' data safe - Minister Fedorov in connection with hacker attack

SBI, State Special Communications Service investigate circumstances of hacker attack on government websites

Ukraine sees hacker attack on govt websites at night

SpaceX rocket launched into orbit with 105 satellites, incl. Ukrainian Sich

SBI detains ex-MP of Petro Poroshenko Bloc Nemyrovsky for fraud

LATEST

Ukrainians' data safe - Minister Fedorov in connection with hacker attack

SBI, State Special Communications Service investigate circumstances of hacker attack on government websites

Stable connection established with Sich-2-30 satellite, all on-board systems operate normally - Zelensky

SpaceX rocket launched into orbit with 105 satellites, incl. Ukrainian Sich

SBI detains ex-MP of Petro Poroshenko Bloc Nemyrovsky for fraud

Poland to make every effort to extend OSCE SMM mandat in Ukraine

Kuleba: OSCE voices consolidated intl support for Ukraine in context of Russia's aggression

Saakashvili complains that treatment in military hospital undermined his health further

Air traffic in Ukraine's airspace in 2021 reaches almost 70% of pre-COVID 2019 volumes

Residents of eastern Ukraine should be able to meet, support each other - ICRC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD