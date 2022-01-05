Zelensky signs law on regulation of transplantation of anatomical materials

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed law No. 1967-IX "On amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine regulating the issues of transplantation of anatomical materials to a person."

"The document is intended to resolve the issue of payment for transplants. In particular, the law stipulates that the state pays for all transplants and they are free for the patient. It is also noted that the tariffs fully cover the costs of hospitals for such transactions," the press service of the head of state said.

In addition, the document provides that the selection of a donor-recipient pair will be carried out by the Unified State Transplantation System, which is completely independent of human influence and independently conducts such a selection according to certain criteria.

The issue of the possibility of providing lifetime consent or disagreement to donation through electronic resources is also being resolved.

The law comes into force on the day following the day of its publication, except for paragraphs 11 and 12 of subparagraph 7 of provision 4 of section I which come into force on December 1, 2022.

As reported, bill No. 5831 was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada at the second reading on December 16. It was supported by 305 deputies.

As a result of the adoption of the bill, information about potential donors of hematopoietic stem cells is entered into the State Information System for Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation. Also, a written refusal from a previously agreed transplant does not require notarization or confirmation by a notary of the authenticity of the signature.

The authors of the document expect that the adoption of this law will regulate certain components of transplantation, which in turn will contribute to an increase in the efficiency and number of such operations in Ukraine.