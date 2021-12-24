Defense Ministry plans to revise list of professions liable for military service for women 'towards reduction'

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry will reduce the previously expanded list of professions whose representatives are required to register for military service, chairman of the parliamentary committee for national security, defense and intelligence Oleksandr Zavitnevych (Servant of the People faction).

"We have discussed this issue with Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and agreed that the list would be revised downward, using common sense, because there are professions that are really not needed by the Armed Forces and other military formations," Zavitnevych wrote on Facebook.

At the same time, he stressed, the initiative itself is correct.

"The country must know its reserves, we must be ready, because the situation obliges," said the MP.

As reported, on October 11, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, by order No. 313, expanded the list of professions that oblige women to register for military service. In total, the list includes more than 100 professions.

The order entered into force on December 17.

Representatives of the professions included in the updated list between the ages of 18 and 60 must register with the military during 2022.