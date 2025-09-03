Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:52 03.09.2025

UK Defence Secretary confirms Ramstein meeting in London next week

1 min read
UK Defence Secretary confirms Ramstein meeting in London next week

The 30th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence (in the Ramstein format) will take place next week in London, British Defence Secretary John Healey said during a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday.

"The UK has taken over the coordination, and now I, together with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, am heading the Contact Group on Ukraine's defence. Our 30th meeting will take place in London next week," he said at a briefing in Kyiv.

Allies will focus on providing the military assistance Ukraine needs to continue its fight and on fulfilling the commitments NATO countries made at the alliance's summit, Healey said.

He recalled that at the Washington summit, the member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance made a decision on long-term support for Ukraine, which envisages the provision of at least EUR 40 billion during 2025.

Tags: #ramstein #defense_ministry

MORE ABOUT

09:21 26.08.2025
German Defense Ministry announces date, location of next Ramstein meeting

German Defense Ministry announces date, location of next Ramstein meeting

13:18 15.08.2025
Defense Ministry approves nine new electronic warfare systems for operation in July, most of them Ukrainian-made

Defense Ministry approves nine new electronic warfare systems for operation in July, most of them Ukrainian-made

19:50 13.08.2025
Shmyhal, Healey discuss preparations for next Rammstein meeting in Sept

Shmyhal, Healey discuss preparations for next Rammstein meeting in Sept

20:30 11.08.2025
Defense Ministry launches direct purchases of pickups, ATVs for needs of AFU’s combat units

Defense Ministry launches direct purchases of pickups, ATVs for needs of AFU’s combat units

20:56 21.07.2025
Shmyhal on Rammstein: Free world on the side of Ukraine and peace

Shmyhal on Rammstein: Free world on the side of Ukraine and peace

15:02 18.07.2025
Next Ramstein meeting goes virtual July 21, NATO chief and Pentagon head to attend

Next Ramstein meeting goes virtual July 21, NATO chief and Pentagon head to attend

20:35 16.07.2025
Zelenskyy: Today I’ve already signed documents to Verkhovna Rada on Shmyhal as new minister of defense

Zelenskyy: Today I’ve already signed documents to Verkhovna Rada on Shmyhal as new minister of defense

14:28 10.07.2025
Reserve+ app down, but old documents still valid for inspections – Defense ministry

Reserve+ app down, but old documents still valid for inspections – Defense ministry

21:13 12.06.2025
Coordination of partners in Ramstein format also discussed during meeting with Pistorius – Yermak

Coordination of partners in Ramstein format also discussed during meeting with Pistorius – Yermak

21:01 04.06.2025
Zelenskyy: We preparing decision to support joint defense production with partners

Zelenskyy: We preparing decision to support joint defense production with partners

HOT NEWS

There’re about 30 documents of security guarantees, but we need more than these documents – Zelenskyy

First meeting of Board of American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund held – Svyrydenko

Nine people killed, seven injured in Kostiantynivka due to enemy shelling on Sept 3 – authorities

Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark

IMF mission arrives in Kyiv to discuss 2026 outlook

LATEST

Cabinet initiates fines of up to UAH 51,000 for entering military facilities - MP

Rutte announces work to support Ukraine in negotiations with Russia to protect it from any threats

Putin usually flees Moscow when others approach it - Zelenskyy's advisor

Half of clashes since day start take place in Pokrovsk axis – General Staff

There’re about 30 documents of security guarantees, but we need more than these documents – Zelenskyy

Danish PM assures continued support for Ukraine after NB8 meeting: More weapons, ammunition and more sanctions against Russia

Rada approves presidential decree on forced seizure of Russian property rights in Ukraine

Sybiha on meeting place of leaders of Ukraine, Russia: Putin puts forward deliberately unacceptable proposals

Danish PM considers strong Ukrainian army to be the most important part of future security guarantees

Join UP! Ukraine sends more than 236,000 tourists on vacation in summer

AD
AD