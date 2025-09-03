UK Defence Secretary confirms Ramstein meeting in London next week

The 30th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence (in the Ramstein format) will take place next week in London, British Defence Secretary John Healey said during a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday.

"The UK has taken over the coordination, and now I, together with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, am heading the Contact Group on Ukraine's defence. Our 30th meeting will take place in London next week," he said at a briefing in Kyiv.

Allies will focus on providing the military assistance Ukraine needs to continue its fight and on fulfilling the commitments NATO countries made at the alliance's summit, Healey said.

He recalled that at the Washington summit, the member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance made a decision on long-term support for Ukraine, which envisages the provision of at least EUR 40 billion during 2025.