09:52 17.12.2021

EU leaders call on Russia to urgently de-escalate tensions on Ukrainian border, warn of massive consequences - Council conclusions

European Union leaders called on Russia to urgently de-escalate the situation on the Ukrainian border and warned that any further military aggression would have enormous consequences.

This is said in the conclusions approved by all 27 heads of state and governments of the EU member states at a meeting of the European Council, which took place in Brussels on Thursday.

"The European Council stresses the urgent need for Russia to de-escalate tensions caused by the military build-up along its border with Ukraine and aggressive rhetoric. The European Council reiterates its full support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe cost in response, including restrictive measures coordinated with partners," the document reads.

The European Council also said that it "encourages diplomatic efforts and supports the Normandy format in achieving the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements."

