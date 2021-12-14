Zelensky on Germany's blocking supply of defense weapons to Ukraine: fear still wins in some capitals

Ukraine is ready for any scenarios of the development of a conflict with Russia, but the same cannot be said about all European countries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the La Repubblica Italian newspaper, the text of which is posted on the presidential website.

"What are the troops gathered near our border used for? This is the potential for blackmail. And, above all, against western states. ... Ukraine sees no surprises in what is happening on our eastern borders. Russia started this war in 2014, and since then we are ready for any scenario. Unfortunately, this cannot be said about all European countries," the president said.

In particular, Zelensky said that Germany interfered with NATO supplies of anti-drone rifles and anti-sniper systems to Ukraine.

"Do we really have no right to them in the eighth year of the war? Obviously, we do. Any democratic state that defends itself against aggression should have the right to acquire such defense tools. But in some capitals fear still prevails," the president said.