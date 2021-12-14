Facts

14:43 14.12.2021

Zelensky on Germany's blocking supply of defense weapons to Ukraine: fear still wins in some capitals

1 min read
Zelensky on Germany's blocking supply of defense weapons to Ukraine: fear still wins in some capitals

Ukraine is ready for any scenarios of the development of a conflict with Russia, but the same cannot be said about all European countries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the La Repubblica Italian newspaper, the text of which is posted on the presidential website.

"What are the troops gathered near our border used for? This is the potential for blackmail. And, above all, against western states. ... Ukraine sees no surprises in what is happening on our eastern borders. Russia started this war in 2014, and since then we are ready for any scenario. Unfortunately, this cannot be said about all European countries," the president said.

In particular, Zelensky said that Germany interfered with NATO supplies of anti-drone rifles and anti-sniper systems to Ukraine.

"Do we really have no right to them in the eighth year of the war? Obviously, we do. Any democratic state that defends itself against aggression should have the right to acquire such defense tools. But in some capitals fear still prevails," the president said.

Tags: #zelensky #weapons
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:32 14.12.2021
Zelensky: it is strange for Russia to demand guarantees of NATO's non-expansion when it has broken so many promises

Zelensky: it is strange for Russia to demand guarantees of NATO's non-expansion when it has broken so many promises

11:40 14.12.2021
Security in Eastern, Central Europe to come crashing down at once if Nord Stream 2 launched – Zelensky

Security in Eastern, Central Europe to come crashing down at once if Nord Stream 2 launched – Zelensky

11:26 11.12.2021
Zelensky does not exclude possibility of holding referendum on Donbas, Crimea

Zelensky does not exclude possibility of holding referendum on Donbas, Crimea

09:06 11.12.2021
Zelensky: oligarchs have to negotiate with govt, state's position is in laws

Zelensky: oligarchs have to negotiate with govt, state's position is in laws

16:44 10.12.2021
Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

10:57 10.12.2021
White House: Biden assures Zelensky in USA's commitment to 'no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine'

White House: Biden assures Zelensky in USA's commitment to 'no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine'

10:15 10.12.2021
Biden in his talk with Zelensky says any decisions relating to Ukraine cannot be made without Ukraine – Yermak

Biden in his talk with Zelensky says any decisions relating to Ukraine cannot be made without Ukraine – Yermak

17:23 09.12.2021
Ukraine interested in hosting UEFA Super Cup in 2024 or 2025 – Zelensky

Ukraine interested in hosting UEFA Super Cup in 2024 or 2025 – Zelensky

17:22 09.12.2021
Zelensky takes part in inauguration session of Summit for Democracy

Zelensky takes part in inauguration session of Summit for Democracy

16:34 08.12.2021
Zelensky hopes 'Christmas ceasefire,' exchange of prisoners to be solved at Wednesday TCG meeting

Zelensky hopes 'Christmas ceasefire,' exchange of prisoners to be solved at Wednesday TCG meeting

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Venice Commission supports Constitutional Court in swearing-in of newly appointed judges – court

Zelensky: it is strange for Russia to demand guarantees of NATO's non-expansion when it has broken so many promises

Security in Eastern, Central Europe to come crashing down at once if Nord Stream 2 launched – Zelensky

Pentagon is in constant dialogue with Kyiv on necessary assistance – Kirby

Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions move to 'yellow' epidemic zone from Wed

LATEST

Ambassador Korniychuk informed the Knesset speaker about the aggravation of the situation with security in Ukraine

Venice Commission supports Constitutional Court in swearing-in of newly appointed judges – court

Pentagon is in constant dialogue with Kyiv on necessary assistance – Kirby

USA is in direct contact with Russia, Ukraine, continues to pursue diplomatic path forward – White House

Bill on criminalization of merchandise smuggling remains priority, but still under discussion – Hetmantsev

Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions move to 'yellow' epidemic zone from Wed

Over 40% of Ukrainians consider policy of Hungary towards Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia as preparation for occupation - poll

Media coverage of Gogilashvili's misbehavior, authorities' prompt reaction to this to be warning to other officials – Arakhamia

Omicron strain expected to appear in Ukraine this week – meeting with Zelensky

Ukraine's MFA calls Putin's assertion that Ukraine allegedly didn't return foreign assets of USSR to Russia a manipulation of facts

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD