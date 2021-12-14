Facts

11:40 14.12.2021

Security in Eastern, Central Europe to come crashing down at once if Nord Stream 2 launched – Zelensky

1 min read
Security in Eastern, Central Europe to come crashing down at once if Nord Stream 2 launched – Zelensky

The launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea will mean a complete cessation of the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine and will lead to security breakdown for Eastern and Central Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"The very fact that Nord Stream 2 can hypothetically be put into operation is extremely destabilizing for our region," Zelensky said in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, answering the question whether it is not enough to endanger the launch of the gas pipeline to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Russia is investing in various levers of pressure on European countries in order for this gas pipeline to operate, which means the end of gas transportation through the territory of Ukraine. If this happens, the security of Eastern and Central Europe will come crashing down at once," the head of state said.

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:43 14.12.2021
Zelensky on Germany's blocking supply of defense weapons to Ukraine: fear still wins in some capitals

Zelensky on Germany's blocking supply of defense weapons to Ukraine: fear still wins in some capitals

12:32 14.12.2021
Zelensky: it is strange for Russia to demand guarantees of NATO's non-expansion when it has broken so many promises

Zelensky: it is strange for Russia to demand guarantees of NATO's non-expansion when it has broken so many promises

11:26 11.12.2021
Zelensky does not exclude possibility of holding referendum on Donbas, Crimea

Zelensky does not exclude possibility of holding referendum on Donbas, Crimea

09:06 11.12.2021
Zelensky: oligarchs have to negotiate with govt, state's position is in laws

Zelensky: oligarchs have to negotiate with govt, state's position is in laws

16:44 10.12.2021
Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

10:57 10.12.2021
White House: Biden assures Zelensky in USA's commitment to 'no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine'

White House: Biden assures Zelensky in USA's commitment to 'no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine'

10:15 10.12.2021
Biden in his talk with Zelensky says any decisions relating to Ukraine cannot be made without Ukraine – Yermak

Biden in his talk with Zelensky says any decisions relating to Ukraine cannot be made without Ukraine – Yermak

17:23 09.12.2021
Ukraine interested in hosting UEFA Super Cup in 2024 or 2025 – Zelensky

Ukraine interested in hosting UEFA Super Cup in 2024 or 2025 – Zelensky

17:22 09.12.2021
Zelensky takes part in inauguration session of Summit for Democracy

Zelensky takes part in inauguration session of Summit for Democracy

16:34 08.12.2021
Zelensky hopes 'Christmas ceasefire,' exchange of prisoners to be solved at Wednesday TCG meeting

Zelensky hopes 'Christmas ceasefire,' exchange of prisoners to be solved at Wednesday TCG meeting

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky on Germany's blocking supply of defense weapons to Ukraine: fear still wins in some capitals

Venice Commission supports Constitutional Court in swearing-in of newly appointed judges – court

Zelensky: it is strange for Russia to demand guarantees of NATO's non-expansion when it has broken so many promises

Pentagon is in constant dialogue with Kyiv on necessary assistance – Kirby

Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions move to 'yellow' epidemic zone from Wed

LATEST

Ambassador Korniychuk informed the Knesset speaker about the aggravation of the situation with security in Ukraine

Venice Commission supports Constitutional Court in swearing-in of newly appointed judges – court

Pentagon is in constant dialogue with Kyiv on necessary assistance – Kirby

USA is in direct contact with Russia, Ukraine, continues to pursue diplomatic path forward – White House

Bill on criminalization of merchandise smuggling remains priority, but still under discussion – Hetmantsev

Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions move to 'yellow' epidemic zone from Wed

Over 40% of Ukrainians consider policy of Hungary towards Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia as preparation for occupation - poll

Media coverage of Gogilashvili's misbehavior, authorities' prompt reaction to this to be warning to other officials – Arakhamia

Omicron strain expected to appear in Ukraine this week – meeting with Zelensky

Ukraine's MFA calls Putin's assertion that Ukraine allegedly didn't return foreign assets of USSR to Russia a manipulation of facts

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD