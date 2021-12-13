Media coverage of Gogilashvili's misbehavior, authorities' prompt reaction to this to be warning to other officials – Arakhamia

Extensive media coverage of the unpleasant behavior of former Deputy Interior Minister Oleksandr Gogilashvili is a safety device that will allow officials to avoid similar situations in the future, Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has said.

"This is where the job of journalists is. It seems to me to be key. Since when stories like this get publicized, the names of the 'heroes' become household names, this is a definite vaccine. It can work like any vaccine for a while, but enough for a long period. And for people it will be a marker, a conditional standard, how not to do it. That is, there are best practices - good practices, and there are worst practices - bad practices," Arakhamia told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, then officials at all levels will understand that there will be a reaction to their inappropriate behavior, "regardless of their status, rank, connections."

"The president reacted very quickly. And this is the right move," Arakhamia said.

At the same time, he said that some considered this situation to be staged, to which the head of state reacted sharply and instantly, although this is not the case, since the damage from this incident is greater than dividends.