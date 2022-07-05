Arakhamia in Lugano: Ukraine should, along with partners, provide possibility of insuring risks for business during hostilities

Ukraine should, together with partners, provide for the possibility of insuring risks in the implementation of business projects during hostilities, Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has said.

"For all projects in the initial phases, measures are needed to insure their risks. I do not know if international financial institutions will be able to finance any projects in Ukraine if they do not have risk coverage in the initial stages due to the fact that hostilities are taking place. I think that this is more a task for the authorities – business will not be able to solve this problem," he said at Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano on Tuesday.

According to him, it is necessary to establish cooperation between "European, American, Canadian, Australian and other partners: we need to create such a joint board or group, or some kind of management and develop a single product that covers these risks."