16:24 18.10.2022

Arakhamia: Mobilization in Russia shouldn't be underestimated

The mobilization in Russia should not be underestimated, Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has said.

"Indeed, there is a certain threat. Even if the Russian mobilized military are absolutely untrained and they simply received machine guns and sit into military vehicles (and the aggressor still has military vehicles), they are still combat units. Somehow they can shoot, hit targets, hold positions. Therefore, they should not be underestimated," he said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

According to Arakhamia, the Ukrainian army should welcome the first wave of the mobilized Russians as brutally as possible in order to "trigger psychological instability and reluctance to go ahead among the next waves".

"You must have seen all those videos with people breaking legs to each other in order to avoid going to the Russian army. And when they see the majority of death notifications, their reluctance to go to the war will get even stronger," the politician said.

