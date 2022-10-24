Ukraine intends to reach out to companies producing components for drones to stop their supplies to Iran – Arakhamia

Samples of Iranian drones are being studied in Ukraine in order to eventually stop the supply of components to Iran, leader of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia said.

"Ukrainian intelligence has samples of Iranian 'kamikaze' drones. Our specialists, together with scientists, are studying them for technologies and components. Next, we will work with companies whose equipment is used to produce them to stop the supply of components to Iran," Arakhamia said in Telegram channel on Sunday, October 23.

He also said in parallel, Ukraine is working with Iran's neighbors to stop or delay the supply of drones to Russia.