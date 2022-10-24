Facts

15:05 24.10.2022

Ukraine intends to reach out to companies producing components for drones to stop their supplies to Iran – Arakhamia

1 min read
Ukraine intends to reach out to companies producing components for drones to stop their supplies to Iran – Arakhamia

Samples of Iranian drones are being studied in Ukraine in order to eventually stop the supply of components to Iran, leader of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia said.

"Ukrainian intelligence has samples of Iranian 'kamikaze' drones. Our specialists, together with scientists, are studying them for technologies and components. Next, we will work with companies whose equipment is used to produce them to stop the supply of components to Iran," Arakhamia said in Telegram channel on Sunday, October 23.

He also said in parallel, Ukraine is working with Iran's neighbors to stop or delay the supply of drones to Russia.

Tags: #iran #arakhamia

MORE ABOUT

13:26 22.10.2022
UNSC: Iran's transfer of drones to Russia is violation of resolution No. 2231

UNSC: Iran's transfer of drones to Russia is violation of resolution No. 2231

12:32 21.10.2022
SBU: There is every reason to claim that reps of Iranian authorities intentionally helping Russia in war against Ukraine

SBU: There is every reason to claim that reps of Iranian authorities intentionally helping Russia in war against Ukraine

13:34 20.10.2022
EU imposes anti-Iranian sanctions for supply of drones to Russia

EU imposes anti-Iranian sanctions for supply of drones to Russia

18:10 18.10.2022
Kuleba submits proposal to President of Ukraine on severing diplomatic relations with Iran

Kuleba submits proposal to President of Ukraine on severing diplomatic relations with Iran

16:59 18.10.2022
Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill on setting up fund to cope with Russian aggression aftermath – Arakhamia

Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill on setting up fund to cope with Russian aggression aftermath – Arakhamia

16:24 18.10.2022
Arakhamia: Mobilization in Russia shouldn't be underestimated

Arakhamia: Mobilization in Russia shouldn't be underestimated

15:25 18.10.2022
Ukraine had 72 scenarios to prepare for heating season – MP Arakhamia

Ukraine had 72 scenarios to prepare for heating season – MP Arakhamia

14:44 18.10.2022
Decision on nationalization of Russian state assets, major oligarchs to be made before year-end – Arakhamia

Decision on nationalization of Russian state assets, major oligarchs to be made before year-end – Arakhamia

17:15 17.10.2022
Iran directly responsible for murders of Ukrainian citizens – Podoliak

Iran directly responsible for murders of Ukrainian citizens – Podoliak

14:32 17.10.2022
Kuleba urges EU to impose sanctions against Iran for providing Russia with drones

Kuleba urges EU to impose sanctions against Iran for providing Russia with drones

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders pushed out of four villages of Luhansk and Donetsk regions in past 24 hours - General Staff

Zelensky calls on Israel to decide whether it supports democracy or turns blind eye to Russian terror

NABU announces ex-NBU governor Shevchenko wanted

Zelensky makes it clear that only Putin can use nuclear weapons in our part of Europe

SBU detains Motor Sich president Bohuslayev, suspected of traitorous cooperation with Russia

LATEST

Invaders pushed out of four villages of Luhansk and Donetsk regions in past 24 hours - General Staff

Germany to supply Ukraine with another three IRIS-T complexes - Shmyhal

Serhiy Popko replaces Zhyrnov as head of Kyiv Military Administration

Zelensky calls on Israel to decide whether it supports democracy or turns blind eye to Russian terror

Kuleba, Borrell agree to work together to counter Russian lie about Ukraine

Grain Corridor works, despite enemy attempts to interrupt it - Odesa administration speaker

PACE may consider resolution on responsibility of Russian propagandists within year – MP Kravchuk

NABU announces ex-NBU governor Shevchenko wanted

Zelensky makes it clear that only Putin can use nuclear weapons in our part of Europe

USA, France, UK comment on Ukraine's accusations of trying to create 'dirty bomb:' We reject Russia's transparently false allegations

AD
AD
AD
AD