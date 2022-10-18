Facts

16:59 18.10.2022

Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill on setting up fund to cope with Russian aggression aftermath – Arakhamia

1 min read
Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill on setting up fund to cope with Russian aggression aftermath – Arakhamia

This week the Verkhovna Rada will adopt the bill on setting up the fund to cope with the aftermath of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has said.

"The Verkhovna Rada will adopt this week in the second reading bill No. 8027 on the creation of a fund for the liquidation of the consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation [amending the law on the national budget of Ukraine for 2022 regarding the setting up of the fund to deal with the consequences of the armed aggression]," he said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

According to the politician, this budget program will be developed so that everyone can see how much money has been raised, including through the sale of confiscated Russian assets, and where they have been spend.

