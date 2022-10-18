Facts

15:25 18.10.2022

Ukraine had 72 scenarios to prepare for heating season – MP Arakhamia

1 min read
Preparations for the heating season in Ukraine had 72 scenarios, David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction, has said.

"We have a lot of possible scenario analyses. For example, only the preparation for the heating season had 72 scenarios, of which 24 are the main ones, the most probable ones," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Arakhamia, one of the scenarios also predicted the current situation related to rocket attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian infrastructure.

"One of the scenarios was exactly like this, and our specialists worked out its mechanics," the MP said.

As Arakhamia said, the critical contour of the state significantly increases its effectiveness, decisions are made in a more balanced manner, they are worked out, weighted and quickly-made.

