Facts

14:09 06.10.2021

1 min read
Several regions of Ukraine may fall into 'red' zone in coming days – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that in the coming days several regions may fall into the "red" zone of epidemiological danger.

"In the coming days, several regions may fall into the 'red' zone," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

This means, as the prime minister said, that cinemas, cafes, restaurants, gyms, theaters and other public places will be able to work only if 100% of the institution's employees and 100% of visitors are fully vaccinated.

"The business itself must check the availability of the appropriate vaccination certificates. And we ask entrepreneurs to take this responsibly. Police officers and other authorities have the appropriate software, thanks to which they will check the presence of COVID certificates from visitors," added Shmyhal.

