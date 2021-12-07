Facts

15:34 07.12.2021

Defense Minister: There will be a 'bloody massacre' if Russia invades

U.S. President Joseph Biden should very clearly articulate to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the civilized world will react without hesitation to the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"If I can advise President Biden, I would like him to articulate to Mr. Putin that no red lines from the Kremlin side should be here. The red line is here in Ukraine and the civilized world will react without hesitation," he said in an interview with the CNN.

He added that Ukraine doesn't need American or Canadian soldiers here to fight for Ukraine, Ukraine will fight on its own, but needs modernized weapons, electronic warfare equipment, etc.

The head of the Ministry of Defense said that he does not believe in the victory of the Russian Federation in Ukraine in the event of its attack.

"I don't believe that Russians will win in Ukraine because there will be a really bloody massacre if Russia decides to invade Ukraine, and Russian guys also will come back in the coffins," he said.

