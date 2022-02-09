Facts

20:56 09.02.2022

Kuleba: New security rules in Europe not to be developed without Ukraine

New security rules in Europe will not be developed without Ukraine, since the future of the European security architecture is being decided here, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"According to the information that I have, I can say that I have the impression that he [French President Emmanuel Macron] still quite abstractly understands what is at stake, but he, obviously, personally acutely felt the need for some new rules. However, these rules will not be developed without Ukraine for the simple reason that now here in Ukraine, in these months, the future of the Euro-Atlantic security architecture is being decided, what it will be," Kuleba said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday, commenting Macron's statement on the need for dialogue on new security guarantees in Europe.

He said that before that Ukraine had been integrated into the process of developing relevant decisions and expressed his conviction that this would continue in the future.

