16:21 16.06.2025

Ukraine will switch to new European rules in veterinary medicine in 2026 - State Service for the Protection and Promotion of Food Safety and Consumer Protection

Ukraine will switch to new European rules in veterinary medicine in 2026, said Serhiy Tkachuk, head of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection of Ukraine, on Animal Health Day (June 12, 2025)

He recalled that Law No. 1206-IX “On Veterinary Medicine” will come into force on March 1, 2026.

“This law is an important step towards harmonizing our legislation with European legislation, in particular, EU Regulation 2019/6. It creates a modern, effective and transparent legal framework for the entire sphere of veterinary medicine: from the registration of medicines to the control of their circulation,” the press service of the department quoted Tkachuk as saying at the conference.

Among the key changes introduced by the law, he named the indefinite registration of veterinary drugs, simplification of procedures for hybrid, homeopathic and combined drugs, licensing not only production, but also import, wholesale and retail trade and implementation of good practices in sales and laboratory activities.

“These changes will contribute to product safety, animal health and, ultimately, people. And they will also make the Ukrainian market more transparent, competitive and open to innovation,” Tkachuk said.

