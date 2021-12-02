Facts

14:58 02.12.2021

Pope Francis may visit Ukraine in near future - head of UGCC

Pope Francis may visit Ukraine in the near future, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk said at the Kyiv Security Forum.

"Several weeks ago I had the opportunity to personally communicate with Pope Francis about Ukraine. He is very worried about the fate of ordinary people. Those people who today may not be fully heard," he said, according to the press service of the forum.

His Beatitude Sviatoslav announced that the Pope's visit to Ukraine may soon take place.

"We have good news. We expect his visit to Ukraine to take place. This has not yet been announced, but we are already living in anticipation and preparation," the head of the UGCC said.

"This is a very powerful signal of support for our people and our state," he said.

