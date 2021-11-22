Space agencies of Ukraine and Canada sign joint statement of partnership

The space agencies of Ukraine and Canada have signed a joint statement on partnership and cooperation in the space sector, the press service of the Ukrainian Embassy in Canada reports.

"On November 18, in Halifax, the space agencies of Ukraine and Canada signed a joint statement of partnership, and on November 19, celebrations were held to mark the laying of the "first stone" of the launch pad for the Ukrainian and Canadian projects to create a space launch complex," the report says.

The event was attended by Chairman of the State Space Agency of Ukraine Volodymyr Taftay, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry of Canada Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada, Member of Parliament from the province of New Scotia Sean Fraser, President of the Canadian Space Agency Lisa Campbell, Minister of Economic Development of the province of New Scotia Susan Corkum-Greek and other representatives of government and business.

Taftay announced on his Facebook page about the joint construction by Ukraine and Canada of a spaceport in Nova Scotia.

"The project provides for the creation on the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia province of a commercial cosmodrome for the Cyclone-4M carrier rocket, designed and manufactured by Ukraine's Pivdenne Design Bureau and Pivdenny Machine Building Plant," he said.

Also, the head of the space agency noted the importance of the project not only for the development of space cooperation between Ukraine and Canada, but also for the further strengthening of the traditionally friendly and partner relations between the two states.

The joint Ukrainian-Canadian project to create a space launch complex in New Scotia is being implemented by the Canadian company Maritime Launch Services and provides for the use of the Ukrainian Cyclone 4M launch vehicle. According to its president and CEO Steve Matier, the space launch market is showing constant growth and will increase from $400 billion to $1 trillion in the future. The implementation of the project creates preconditions for long-term Ukrainian-Canadian cooperation in the space sector, loading the production capacities of Ukrainian enterprises.