Facts

09:54 22.11.2021

Space agencies of Ukraine and Canada sign joint statement of partnership

2 min read
Space agencies of Ukraine and Canada sign joint statement of partnership

The space agencies of Ukraine and Canada have signed a joint statement on partnership and cooperation in the space sector, the press service of the Ukrainian Embassy in Canada reports.

"On November 18, in Halifax, the space agencies of Ukraine and Canada signed a joint statement of partnership, and on November 19, celebrations were held to mark the laying of the "first stone" of the launch pad for the Ukrainian and Canadian projects to create a space launch complex," the report says.

The event was attended by Chairman of the State Space Agency of Ukraine Volodymyr Taftay, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry of Canada Francois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada, Member of Parliament from the province of New Scotia Sean Fraser, President of the Canadian Space Agency Lisa Campbell, Minister of Economic Development of the province of New Scotia Susan Corkum-Greek and other representatives of government and business.

Taftay announced on his Facebook page about the joint construction by Ukraine and Canada of a spaceport in Nova Scotia.

"The project provides for the creation on the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia province of a commercial cosmodrome for the Cyclone-4M carrier rocket, designed and manufactured by Ukraine's Pivdenne Design Bureau and Pivdenny Machine Building Plant," he said.

Also, the head of the space agency noted the importance of the project not only for the development of space cooperation between Ukraine and Canada, but also for the further strengthening of the traditionally friendly and partner relations between the two states.

The joint Ukrainian-Canadian project to create a space launch complex in New Scotia is being implemented by the Canadian company Maritime Launch Services and provides for the use of the Ukrainian Cyclone 4M launch vehicle. According to its president and CEO Steve Matier, the space launch market is showing constant growth and will increase from $400 billion to $1 trillion in the future. The implementation of the project creates preconditions for long-term Ukrainian-Canadian cooperation in the space sector, loading the production capacities of Ukrainian enterprises.

Tags: #canada #ukraine #space
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:23 22.11.2021
Belarus resumes electric power supplies to Ukraine

Belarus resumes electric power supplies to Ukraine

11:39 20.11.2021
Some 18,250 new COVID-19 cases recorded, 21,979 people recover, 664 die in Ukraine over day

Some 18,250 new COVID-19 cases recorded, 21,979 people recover, 664 die in Ukraine over day

13:36 19.11.2021
J.P. Morgan downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 from 4.5% to 2.3%

J.P. Morgan downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 from 4.5% to 2.3%

12:40 19.11.2021
Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

Ukraine ready to use firearms in case of threats to border guards, law enforcement officers at border - Monastyrsky

09:48 19.11.2021
Ukraine registers 20,050 new cases of COVID-19, 725 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 20,050 new cases of COVID-19, 725 deaths in past 24 hours

17:47 18.11.2021
Number of tourists in Ukraine up by 12.6% in Jan-Sept

Number of tourists in Ukraine up by 12.6% in Jan-Sept

16:57 16.11.2021
All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

11:51 16.11.2021
German regulator confirms Ukraine to be admitted to Nord Stream 2 certification without veto power

German regulator confirms Ukraine to be admitted to Nord Stream 2 certification without veto power

11:23 16.11.2021
Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

11:05 16.11.2021
Ukraine registers 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, 838 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, 838 deaths in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

MP Shakhov suspected of not declaring almost UAH 60 mln

Ukraine does not plan military offensive in Donbas, keeps working to 'revive' Normandy format – FM

Russia-led forces fire at Ukrainian positions three times since midnight, one soldier wounded

Delegation at Halifax Forum to familiarize world community with security situation in Ukraine

Ukrainian military killed as a result of shelling by Russian occupation forces in Donbas

LATEST

MP Shakhov suspected of not declaring almost UAH 60 mln

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire 4 times in Donbas, one Ukrainian military wounded

Ukraine does not plan military offensive in Donbas, keeps working to 'revive' Normandy format – FM

Poroshenko urges to grant Ukraine MAP at NATO summit in June 2022

Russia-led forces fire at Ukrainian positions three times since midnight, one soldier wounded

Delta strain detected in all sequenced tests of patients with COVID-19 from nine regions of Ukraine

Saakashvili's physician says ex-president might need services of psychologist, psychiatrist

Poland may close border with Belarus - Prime Minister Morawiecki

Delegation at Halifax Forum to familiarize world community with security situation in Ukraine

State Border Service gets two H-125 helicopters from Airbus Helicopters

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD