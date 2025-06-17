Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:42 17.06.2025

Trump leaves G7 summit early, without meeting Zelenskyy – media

1 min read
Trump leaves G7 summit early, without meeting Zelenskyy – media

U.S. President Donald Trump left the G7 summit in Canada a day early after signing a joint statement calling for peace and stability in the Middle East, as Iran and Israel resumed hostilities overnight, The Wall Street Journal said.

"Trump's return to Washington will see him miss a scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky," the publication said.

It is noted that on Monday before leaving, Trump said he did not seek to tighten sanctions against Russia.

"He said sanctions cost the US a lot of money and they aren't that easy. Europeans have been talking about further sanctions, including lowering an existing price cap on Russian oil, but that could be difficult without US support. It could also be difficult to convince European member states to go ahead with it after oil prices rose in recent days," the report reads.

Tags: #canada #g7_summit #trump

MORE ABOUT

20:44 17.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Carney discuss steps for further diplomatic work with partners

Zelenskyy, Carney discuss steps for further diplomatic work with partners

19:56 17.06.2025
Canada announces aid package for Ukraine worth over $2 bln

Canada announces aid package for Ukraine worth over $2 bln

18:56 17.06.2025
Zelenskyy intends to discuss additional sanctions against Russia with Canadian PM

Zelenskyy intends to discuss additional sanctions against Russia with Canadian PM

18:18 17.06.2025
Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit

Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit

16:06 17.06.2025
Trump administration dissolves group tasked with pressuring Russia to end invasion – media

Trump administration dissolves group tasked with pressuring Russia to end invasion – media

17:08 16.06.2025
At G7, Ukraine intends to discuss issues of frozen Russian assets, sanctions and oil price restrictions – Zelenskyy

At G7, Ukraine intends to discuss issues of frozen Russian assets, sanctions and oil price restrictions – Zelenskyy

09:17 16.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump to meet on sidelines of G7 summit in Canada

Zelenskyy, Trump to meet on sidelines of G7 summit in Canada

14:27 14.06.2025
Zelenskyy and с teams working on possibility of leaders' meeting

Zelenskyy and с teams working on possibility of leaders' meeting

16:54 12.06.2025
Sanctions against Russia, support for Ukraine will be on the agenda at the G7 summit – Zelenskyy

Sanctions against Russia, support for Ukraine will be on the agenda at the G7 summit – Zelenskyy

11:16 12.06.2025
Zelenskyy on Trump's criticism: I’ll take it all right if it brings the war closer to an end

Zelenskyy on Trump's criticism: I’ll take it all right if it brings the war closer to an end

HOT NEWS

Canada announces aid package for Ukraine worth over $2 bln

As of 18:40 in Kyiv, death of 13 people as result of enemy night attack confirmed – PGO

Klymenko: As of 17:30, twelve people die as aresult of enemy night strikes: 10 in Kyiv, two in Odesa

Kyiv suffers one of deadliest attacks in a year – UN monitoring mission statement

Rada backs Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General post

LATEST

After massive shelling, MFA calls on world community to take concrete steps to increase pressure on Russia, strengthen Ukraine

Parliament introduces criminal liability for deportation of children

World must react harshly to Russia's open terrorism – Stefanchuk

The URCS is capable of acting as a leader in crisis situations, says Dotsenko

As of 18:40 in Kyiv, death of 13 people as result of enemy night attack confirmed – PGO

Kyivstar, Ministry of Digital Transformation sign memo of cooperation to create LLM

Klymenko: As of 17:30, twelve people die as aresult of enemy night strikes: 10 in Kyiv, two in Odesa

EBRD to finance second phase of geodata digitization project in Ukraine – Environment Minister

Enemy agents sentenced to 15 years in prison for blowing up a car carrying AFU soldier in Kharkiv – SBU

Kyiv suffers one of deadliest attacks in a year – UN monitoring mission statement

AD
AD