Trump leaves G7 summit early, without meeting Zelenskyy – media

U.S. President Donald Trump left the G7 summit in Canada a day early after signing a joint statement calling for peace and stability in the Middle East, as Iran and Israel resumed hostilities overnight, The Wall Street Journal said.

"Trump's return to Washington will see him miss a scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky," the publication said.

It is noted that on Monday before leaving, Trump said he did not seek to tighten sanctions against Russia.

"He said sanctions cost the US a lot of money and they aren't that easy. Europeans have been talking about further sanctions, including lowering an existing price cap on Russian oil, but that could be difficult without US support. It could also be difficult to convince European member states to go ahead with it after oil prices rose in recent days," the report reads.