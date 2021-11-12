Facts

10:44 12.11.2021

Ukraine's President discusses ensuring Saakashvili's rights with Georgian PM

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, in which he raised the issue of ensuring the rights of Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili, the press service of the head of state has reported.

"The President emphasized the inadmissibility of applying disproportionate coercive measures to a citizen of Ukraine," the message says.

Zelensky also stressed that Saakashvili's rights must be fully guaranteed in accordance with international law, and also emphasized the need to provide access for Saakashvili to his mother and relatives.

"Taking into account the state of health of a citizen of Ukraine, the head of state also asked to consider the possibility of admitting Ukrainian doctors to Mikheil Saakashvili," the message says.

