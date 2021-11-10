Facts

15:28 10.11.2021

Denmark retains entry for vaccinated Ukrainians

For Ukrainian citizens fully vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19), Denmark has retained the right to full-fledged visa-free travel, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Denmark has retained a full-fledged visa-free travel for Ukrainian citizens who have undergone full vaccination," Kuleba said on his Twitter page.

He said the Foreign Ministry continues to work with partners in the EU in order to preserve the freedom of travel of Ukrainians.

Denmark accepts vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency, nanely Comirnaty/Pfizer-BioNTech; Janssen/Johnson & Johnson; Spikevax/Moderna; Vaxzevria/Oxford AstraZeneca.

All conditions of entry to Denmark are available on the consular website: https://tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua.

As reported earlier, Cyprus, Croatia, Estonia, the Netherlands, Austria and the Czech Republic reported that the possibility of entry for Ukrainians was preserved.

