Facts

17:55 24.02.2025

Denmark delivers 12 F-16 aircraft, rest to be in Ukraine in 2025 – Defense Minister

1 min read
Denmark has already delivered 12 of the 19 promised F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, the rest will be delivered in 2025, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

At a special YES meeting organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation in Kyiv, he said it is a great honor for him that Denmark was able to commit to delivering 19 F-16 aircraft: 12 of them have been delivered and the rest will also be in the skies of Ukraine this year.

The minister recalled the long discussions that preceded the decision to transfer the aircraft, and said together with the Netherlands, Denmark was able to do this.

Poulsen said Denmark has to do more and Europe has to step up. The connection between Ukraine and Europe is crucial. It is also very important that Europe can do more and invest more in military potential, he said.

According to the minister, Europe is eager to do more. He assured the Ukrainians of Denmark's broad support.

