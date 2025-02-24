Denmark allocates $280 mln for ammunition for Ukraine, military training - PM's office

The Danish government will transfer an additional DKK 2 billion ($280 million) to Ukraine, the country's prime minister's office reported on its website on Monday.

"The money will go, in particular, to ammunition for Ukrainian soldiers and the creation of a Ukrainian brigade together with the countries of Northern Europe and the Baltics," the message reads.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is on her sixth visit to Ukraine, where she took part in events marking the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.