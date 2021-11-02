Facts

17:20 02.11.2021

Reznikov: Ukraine won't be able to adopt any well-known model of conflict resolution

Reznikov: Ukraine won't be able to adopt any well-known model of conflict resolution

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov believes that Ukraine will have to find its own scenario for resolving the conflict and reintegrating people and occupied territories.

"I took up the position a year and a half ago with a certain vision and hypotheses. During my work, as well as when studying the experience of conflicts, in particular, in Nagorno-Karabakh, the former Yugoslavia, Transnistria and Northern Ireland, former hypotheses became convictions. Together with the team, we turned them into government policies and specific projects," Reznikov said in a statement based on past experience at the Ministry of Reintegration.

In this connection, he thanked the team of the ministry and the relevant parliamentary committees for their joint work.

"My main conclusion during my tenure in office is the following: Ukraine will have to find its own recipe for resolving the conflict and reintegrating people and territories that are now temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation," he said.

In his opinion, Ukraine will not be able to adopt any of the well-known settlement models, but only general principles and separate elements.

"We must create and defend our vision. If we want the settlement to take place in the interests of Ukraine," he added.

As reported, on November 1, Reznikov submitted his resignation letter. He is a candidate for the post of the new Minister of Defense.

